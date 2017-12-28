Autopsy sheds little light on Baldwin newborn's death
Authorities said there’s no indication of what claimed the life of an infant found dead last fall in Baldwin.
The final autopsy on Aubree Long revealed “no anatomic cause of death,” nor any trauma to the 14-week-old’s body, according to Ramsey County Medical Examiner findings released Thursday by Baldwin police. Toxicology blood tests also turned up nothing out of the ordinary, according to the report.
Long and her father, 39-year-old Jeffrey Long, were found dead Oct. 31 in their home. Police concluded Jeffrey Long died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though questions remained about the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.
A news release states the family "is requesting privacy at this time."