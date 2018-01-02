Hudson woman killed in Mich. snowmobile crash

Deputies were called to the scene at 11:30 a.m. on Powderhorn Road near U.S. Highway 2 — just west of Bessemer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Investigation revealed Megard was among a group of snowmobilers headed south when she lost control of her sled and rolled into a ditch. She was then struck by another member of the group. A sheriff's spokesman later said she was with a family group.

Megard was taken to a hospital about a mile away, where she was pronounced dead. Deputies said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.