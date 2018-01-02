Search
    Hudson woman killed in Mich. snowmobile crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:21 a.m.

    A Hudson woman was killed last week while snowmobiling in Michigan.

    The Gogebic County Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Michele M. Megard died Friday, Dec. 29, after her snowmobile crashed and was struck by another rider in the group.

    Deputies were called to the scene at 11:30 a.m. on Powderhorn Road near U.S. Highway 2 — just west of Bessemer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Investigation revealed Megard was among a group of snowmobilers headed south when she lost control of her sled and rolled into a ditch. She was then struck by another member of the group. A sheriff's spokesman later said she was with a family group.

    Megard was taken to a hospital about a mile away, where she was pronounced dead. Deputies said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
