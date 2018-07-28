Amery woman dies in Friday crash in Deer Park

Preliminary investigation and witness statements indicate a 2008 Kia Sportage Sport Utility vehicle, driven by Stacey A. Robb — 44, Amery — was southbound on Main Street South. A 2005 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer unit, driven by Chance M. Zasada — 39, Turtle Lake — was northbound on Main Street South. Witnesses report the Kia crossed the centerline and struck the semi unit head-on.

Zasada had suspected minor injuries, however, was not transported to the hospital. Robb was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. There is no indication that Zasada was under the influence of alcohol. Zasada was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Robb was not wearing a seatbelt.

Assisting with this incident were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, Deer Park Fire, New Richmond EMS, St. Croix County Highway Dept. and Medical Examiner’s Office.

The roadway was closed for approximately five hours while deputies investigated the scene of the crash.

The semi is owned by MDM Excavating from Cumberland. The semi was loaded with approximated 7500 pounds of sand.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is the sixth traffic fatality in St. Croix County in 2018.

Further inquiries to this crash investigation should be directed to Capt. Jeff Klatt at 715-760-2420.

Submitted by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department