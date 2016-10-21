Pennings is a 2016 cum laude graduate from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Before attending law school, Jamae received a Bachelor’s Degree in Government and International Relations from Lawrence University in 2012.

Prior to joining the firm, Pennings’ legal training took her to Bangalore, India, where she worked on a variety of financial-based legal matters.

She also spent time interning for the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s office, the Tenth Judicial District of Minnesota and conducting regulatory and quality assurance work for a medical device company in Minnesota.

She will be focusing her practice on the areas of Plaintiff’s Personal Injury and General Litigation.