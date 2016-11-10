Family Fresh Market to host Business After 5 tonight

The two-hour networking social will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the supermarket’s downtown New Richmond location.

The free chamber networking event is the store’s annual kickoff to the holiday season.

A dazzling array of food, wine tasting, door prizes make this event one of the most popular chamber gatherings of the year. New this year is live music provided by local band “Sunday’s Regret.” No need to RSVP. This annual tradition typically attracts about 200 attendees.

For more information, call the chamber at 715-563-3923.