    Family Fresh Market to host Business After 5 tonight

    By Raymond Rivard on Nov 10, 2016 at 11:05 a.m.
    New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rob Kreibich (left) presents Scottie Ard with one of the many raffle items presented at last year's Chamber After 5 at Family Fresh Market. (Raymond T. Rivard photo)

    One of the best attended New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Business After 5s will be held this week at Family Fresh Market.

    The two-hour networking social will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the supermarket’s downtown New Richmond location.

    The free chamber networking event is the store’s annual kickoff to the holiday season.

    A dazzling array of food, wine tasting, door prizes make this event one of the most popular chamber gatherings of the year. New this year is live music provided by local band “Sunday’s Regret.” No need to RSVP. This annual tradition typically attracts about 200 attendees.

    For more information, call the chamber at 715-563-3923.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
