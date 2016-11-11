Hammond: Loan for improvements presented by facade committee
The Hammond Facade Committee has announced that Trent Schug the owner of Schuggy’s American Grill and Tap House has received a zero percent loan for $25,000 earmarked for renovations to the front of his building. Schug purchased the former Rustlers and is in the process of remolding. A mid-January opening is scheduled.
The Hammond village board and the facade committee would like to encourage any business in Hammond that would like to upgrade the front of their business to apply. Some restrictions apply so please stop at the village hall for an application and more details.