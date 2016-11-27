Barn Board owner to open new restaurant in Hammond

With the success he has seen at the Barn Board, Schug thought it was time to seek out a new opportunity, which is what led him to Hammond and the old JJ’s Sports Bar & Grill location at 1055 Davis St.

“Things are going pretty good at the Barn Board, so we thought we would take advantage of this opportunity that popped up in July,” Schug said. “Now is the right time to open another restaurant since the Barn Board is doing so well, and we have great staff there, so it is kind of self-sufficient with our managers taking care of a lot of it. It just seemed like the right time.”

Schug’s new restaurant will be named Schuggy’s American Grill and Taphouse and will be a quite different from the Barn Board.

“Schuggy’s will be different than the Barn Board. It will be similar, but our target here is American, hearty, comfort food,” Schug said. “We will probably have a whole section of just mac and cheese on our menu that will feature a lot of different kinds of things, like lobster mac and cheese, taco mac and cheese and chili mac. The options are really endless. We will focus on that and pizza, too.”

The restaurant will have a full menu for lunch and dinner daily, with breakfast to be served on the weekend. Schug also plans to eventually add delivery at Schuggy’s, but that option won’t be available for a while after the restaurant opens.

“We are really going to focus on the hearty, American food along with pizza,” Schug said. “We also have two really nice brick ovens to make pizza in. We will probably do music on a smaller scale here, maybe once or twice a month. People can expect 26 beers on tap, fresh cocktails and a good wine selection.”

The deal to purchase the restaurant was made on Oct. 18. Since then, three weeks were spent doing extensive cleaning throughout the building, as well as remove mold from the basement. Once the building was cleaned, the demolition and remodeling of the building’s interior got started. According to Schug, the new restaurant will feature an expanded kitchen, reorganized dining areas and an overall makeover.

“The old walk-in cooler was molded over, so that is all fixed down there,” Schug said. “The decor will be Americana themed with patriotic-themed decorations. We are going to brighten the place up a bit with a lighter color on the wall. It will be more family-friendly as well with the bar separated from the rest of the seating.”

Though there isn’t a set date to open Schuggy’s, Schug figures he will open the doors to the new Hammond restaurant some time in January, depending on how the rest of the renovations proceed.

“We do have plans to improve the outside facade a bit, as well as add a patio, volleyball court and put in more parking after winter,” Schug said. “The biggest thing we want the public to know is that this is a restaurant first, but we will still have a lot of fun live events and music.”