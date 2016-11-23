New Richmond Aldi to open Dec. 8

The franchise has nearly 1,600 stores in 34 states.

To celebrate the opening of the new New Richmond store, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The public is invited to attend.

Following the ceremony, the first 100 shoppers will receive a golden ticket, each containing a ALDI gift card of various amounts. Customers will also have the opportunity to tour the store, sample ALDI exclusive brand products and enter an on-site sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce. ALDI carries a variety of fruits and vegetables, including several organic produce items.

“We are pleased to bring our first store to New Richmond to help customers get high-quality products at everyday low prices,” said Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for ALDI. “We challenge shoppers to switch from national brands to our high-quality exclusive brands and save up to 50 percent without compromising. As important as price is, the only way to attract and keep shoppers is to have quality products.”

The New Richmond store will offer shoppers a modern and convenient environment featuring inviting colors, high ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials -- such as energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting. The store is simple to navigate with easy-to-spot product signage and prominent product prices. The store will also feature large cooler sections, healthy tips within the produce section and “Dietitian’s Picks” -- healthy products handpicked by leading nutrition experts, all making it even easier for families to make smart choices.

ALDI also saves shoppers money by keeping stores open during prime shopping times. This newest location in New Richmond will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.Monday through Sunday.

Over the next several years, ALDI plans to add an average of 130 new stores each year. As an employer, ALDI offers employees generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry. Part-time staff averaging 25 hours per-week receive full health insurance benefits and dental coverage and all ALDI employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program.