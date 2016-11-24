While those at the shelter wait out the canine brucellosis-ordered quarantine at Gregory’s, staff are still continuing to help the many felines in need in the area and the surrounding areas.

“This puts us in danger of hitting our capacity very quickly without adoptions. With the weather turning we are in great need of having furever homes found so we can continue to help those in need during the harsh cold fall and winter months. Please visit our website at www.ggohinc for details on our current promotions as well as all details on the current available rescue kittens and cats,” Jean French, board appointed volunteer said.

“We would like to take a moment to remind people of the canine brucellosis virus that has taken a toll on several of our rescue animals. Though it is very rare, it can cause devastation when it is diagnosed.”

Anyone who has used Mally’s Sunshine Kennels for boarding or Gregory’s Gift of Hope and had adopted a dog during the dates of June 15, 2015, through Sept. 1, 2016, are encouraged to have your canine tested with your veterinarian or at the least get their direction on whether or not to test for CB. All dogs were considered exposed to the virus by the State Of Wisconsin statute regarding this zoonotic disease. Information regarding the virus can be found at www.aphis.usda.gov/animal_welfare/downloads/brucella_canis_prevention.pdf.

“We have closed our boarding services through the first of December in an effort to be proactive and preventative of the possible spread of this virus after being notified by the Department of Agriculture of an exposure when one of our adopted pups had been diagnosed with the virus,” French said. “We remind people this is a population problem (the animals themselves) not a facility issue, so when we re-open there is no concern for spreading of the virus. We thank everyone for the continued support during this trying time. Being a no-kill shelter puts a great financial strain on us with this type of situation as we have taken the stance that all of our dogs deserved the chance to be tested and go through the quarantine before we would consider euthanizing an entire building for something that may not even be there. This is the normal procedure with many kill facilities as they destroy and begin business the next day. Our philosophy of “all lives matter” continues even in the face of a devastating situation. No-kill means no-kill in our book.”

For more information, call 715-246-2467.