Roberts Neighborhood Foods closing

According to a Facebook post made to the store’s page on Dec. 12, the addition of Dollar General and Aldi in neighboring communities has made it impossible for the local grocery story to compete.

The Facebook post read:

“It’s with great regret I have to announce we’ll be closing soon. The big guys are eating up all the small town grocery stores. The dollar store and Aldis are places we cannot compete with. Remember to shop your small town grocery store. You don’t have to buy everything there but pick up something extra because a loaf of bread doesn’t keep them in business. There’s plenty of business for everyone. We sincerely Thank our local clubs and businesses who have been so loyal. We would not even be here without your loyalty. We Thank our amazing employees for their loyalty as well. We’ll be open limited hours until we have a liquidation sale. I’ll keep you posted. Thanks again and remember SHOP SMALL TOWN BUSINESSES! No one gets rich off a small town business we just want to survive.”

The Hoffmans were named the 2016 Good Neighbors Day grand marshals and said they felt good about how things were going at the time.

“Things have been going pretty good for us, but we could definitely use some more business,” Melody Hoffman said in an interview about being named grand marshals this past June. “We feel good about what we have done and we have had a lot of support from the community. Our employees are amazing as well. That is a huge part of everything.”

David and Melody bought the grocery store from the Schmitz family and took over ownership Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014. David began as a stocker 40 years ago and moved through the ranks to become a manager. He worked for the Dick’s Supermarket chain in southwestern Wisconsin before working in his father-in-law’s store, Len’s Family Foods, in Stillwater. Melody grew up in the supermarket business. She has worked in the industry for 30 years, most recently as a deli/bakery manager.

A majority of commenters on the store’s announcement of its closing on Facebook said they were sad to see the grocery store close and were disappointed that there wasn’t anything that could be done at this point to save the store.