All Exteriors: Focus on quality over quantity

Owners Al and Lindsey Clark, started the business out of their house six years ago. This fall they moved into 5,000 square feet of space divided between two buildings, a brand new showroom and a much-needed warehouse.

They are pretty pleased with their new digs.

“We’re one of the first contractors in the area to have a full showroom where folks can come in and look at the sheds, look at our Sunspace sun rooms, patios, decking, and siding, roofing and windows,” said Clark.

The Clarks are Minnesota transplants who ended up calling New Richmond home on the recommendation of a friend. With Al’s 20-plus years in the construction industry and Lindsey’s more than 15 working on the business side of the industry, All Exteriors has grown to 17 employees in a little over six years.

Clark attributes their success to focusing on quality over quantity, offering a wide range of products and negotiating exclusive contracts with vendors and an eye on the future.

“We do a lot of exterior work obviously -- decks, patios, siding, roofing, windows, and seamless gutters. We also do basement finishing , bathrooms and we do a lot of additions, three and four season rooms. We do new garages and pole sheds and stuff like that as well,” Clark said.

Clark has managed to install All Exteriors as the exclusive dealer for a number of high quality products, including one he developed in partnership with a manufacturer.

“I developed with a manufacturer, a seamless gutter hood that we own called Gutter Armour. We are the exclusive dealer for that product,” said Clark.

In addition to Gutter Armour, All Exteriors is the exclusive dealer for K-Guard leaf free gutter systems, Sunspace porch windows and sun rooms, and their own all season window system. In exchange for learning about specific products and training in their proper installation, All Exteriors is awarded exclusive sales territories. In the case of K-Guard, that territory includes the eastern half of Minnesota and the western half of Wisconsin.

“I set up this territory planning for future growth. Hopefully, we can grow to where I can have a location in Madison, La Crosse, Wausau and one in the Rochester area,” said Clark.

As it stands, All Exteriors has a satellite location in Bloomington and one in St. Croix Falls for their shed products. They are on schedule to open a location in Eau Claire in January which will house a showroom and sales by appointment. Clark intends to keep New Richmond as his headquarters and the hub from which all of his crew's work.

Another reason for All Exteriors success? Satisfied customers.

“We rely on word of mouth, referrals, and repeat customers. Right now, we’re running at about 40 percent referral, return customers,” said Clark. Clark characterizes his business as committed to family first and Christian values. He also acknowledges success would not be possible without a core of dedicated, experienced craftsmen -- a number of whom have more than 20 years expertise in their particular field. The plan is to grow the business to about 20 employees which Clark thinks they will reach next summer.

“We focus on quality over quantity. We’re not the cheapest, nor are we the most expensive, and we know how important a repeat customer is.”

To learn more about All Exteriors, call 715-781-1696 or visit them on the web at allexteriorswi.com.