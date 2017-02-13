Amy McCune and Associates sets up shop in Somerset

Somerset Realtor, Amy McCune, has assembled a brand new team of professionals just in time to answer all your questions. She and her team have moved into the old tattoo parlor on the river at 103 Main St., Somerset. Gone are the black lights, needles and dragons, replaced with new carpet, fresh paint and new offices.

McCune started in real estate in 2003 as a listing for Mike Germaine Associates, moved onto Century 21 where she partnered with Gary Baillargeon, eventually joining Property Executives Realty in 2012.

She had been thinking about building her own team for a some time. The idea of being able to mentor people and help them succeed in the business appealed to McCune.

“I decided this year I was building my team. I knew who I was going to (have) and I needed more room for them to work,” said McCune.

When the Main Street property became available, McCune knew the time was right.

McCune feels good about her young team. She sees them as an asset allowing her to mentor individual team members, setting the standard high and teaching them to do business the way she herself was taught. Angie Charland focuses on listings and coordinating transactions while Brian Duggan and Sarah Mellrud act as buyer's agents.

“We treat our clients the same way we would expect to be treated with respect, honesty, integrity and with a little humor thrown in,” said McCune.

McCune also shares her office space with Julie Wilson, a lending agent with First Bank Financial Centre.

McCune’s team specializes in residential property and land although she handles a couple of commercial properties as well. She is licensed in Minnesota as well as Wisconsin enabling her to conduct business on both sides of the river.

McCune knows her backyard having grown up in Somerset. Her success depends on communicating what makes Somerset and the surrounding communities a great place to live and work.

“Our home values, our schools, athletics, the whole campus, the industry in the community, our proximity to Stillwater, a lot of new construction, all make Somerset a good place to live and raise a family,” said McCune.

Of course one of the big questions is, what impact the new bridge will have on business? McCune believes it will make a difference.

“I think it’s more conservative. We’ll see an influx of people moving. Eighty-five percent of the people who came through my Fall Parade of Homes were from Minnesota looking to move over here knowing that bridge is coming. They like that they can get more for their money over here and it’s an easy commute. Our tax structure is a little different here, but I think with their sales and vehicle tax, it balances out,” said McCune.

McCune’s advice, if you are thinking about selling, now is a good time.

“I understand their hesitancy. But I want people to feel more confident in the market. The housing industry is coming back. It’s steady. Now’s a great time to sell. Interest rates are still favorable right around 4 percent. There’s a lot more buyers and the housing inventory is down. You have less competition right now. Sellers are getting pretty much what they are asking for, pretty close to listed prices. Last week when I checked my Somerset numbers, the average home sale price was $213,000. And that’s for this time of year. Depending on price, location and so forth, the average time for a house on the market right now is about 90 days,” said McCune.

That shortage of existing housing has more people considering building according to McCune.

“I have a lot more people looking at building because they can’t find what they’re looking for in existing housing. New construction has picked up quite a bit in the last year,” said McCune.

McCune’s sensing with more folks going back to work, they are feeling more confident in the economy and credit is becoming more reasonable.

“The USDA Rural Development Zero Down program is out there, FHA has a 3.5 percent down program and WHEDA is available for buyers with lower incomes. Buyers should start by talking with a lender,” advised McCune.

McCune wants people to know she has her team in place and they are ready to get to work.

“Somereset’s my home town. This is where I grew up. We have a buyers agent, we have the listings, the marketing, we use the latest technology, and we include a professional photographer/stager as part of our listing package at no cost to our clients. Trust us. It’s going to be a good year.”

McCune and Associates will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Wednesday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information, call McCune at 715-220-3000 or visit her on Facebook at facebook.com/wihomes4sale.