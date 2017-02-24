The 2016 honorees are Oliphant Brewing (Village of Somerset) as Emerging Business of the Year; Wisconsin Lighting (City of New Richmond) as Small Business of the Year; and Croix Gear & Machining (City of Hudson) as Business of the Year.

Trudy Popenhagen, a retired community service manager with Xcel Energy, received the 2016 EDC Director Award.

About the 2016 Winners

Oliphant Brewing is the 2016 Emerging Business of the Year (based in St. Croix County and in business for five or fewer years).

The business was launched in 2012 by co-founders Trevor Wirtanen and Matthew Wallace. Oliphant is located in leased space at Main and Depot Streets in Somerset. The space includes the brewing operation, taproom, storage and warehouse, and cold room for the dozen or so alternating beers for the taproom patrons.

Learn more at www.oliphantbrewing.

Wisconsin Lighting is the 2016 Small Business of the Year (29 or fewer employees). Wisconsin Lighting is a national manufacturer of lamps, lampshades, note cards, gift bags, candles, craft products, and decorative accessories, all from New Richmond.

New Richmond High School graduate Todd Loehr acquired Wisconsin Lighting when it was located in Eau Claire. In 2010, he relocated the business to New Richmond and operated it in leased space designated as a business incubator in the city's downtown district.

Having outgrown its space, Loehr then purchased the entire incubator building and successfully completed a major renovation of the exterior and interior. Energy efficient LED lighting systems help the company gain new markets and customers.

Learn more at www.wilighting.

Croix Gear and Machining is the 2016 Business of the Year (30 or more employees). Croix Gear operates as a division of Marine Associates to better reflect the design and manufacture of gears for numerous business sectors across the U.S.

In 2016, the owners celebrated their 50th year in Hudson, and in August, the company marked this special anniversary with a groundbreaking on a 23,000 square foot addition, bringing the total facility space to around 60,000 square feet.

Learn more at www.croixgear.com.

Trudy Popenhagen retired in 2015 from a long career at Xcel Energy where she served as a community service manager in the greater St. Croix Valley and western Wisconsin. While at Xcel Energy, she was active in numerous economic development organizations, including St. Croix EDC, Polk County EDC, Pierce County EDC and the Greater St. Croix Valley EDC Collaborative.

Each of the honorees received a plaque from the EDC as well as a legislative citation area representatives, as well as congratulatory letters from Gov. Scott Walker, Somerset Village Board, New Richmond City Council, and Hudson City Council.

Past business of the year winners and recipients of the Directors Award were introduced during the program.

Tom Holland from the United Way St. Croix Valley spoke about the Family Friendly Workplace certification, designed for businesses that actively invest in practices and programs to support employees and their families. Program fees for the certification benefit the United Way's Success by Six program.

EDC president Agnes Ring served as the evening's emcee. About 190 people attended the banquet.