This is the third time in four years that Westfields has received this recognition, which is based on quality, outcomes, patient perspective and finance measures, among other factors.

Westfields is one of seven Wisconsin hospitals to receive this award.

Steve Massey, Westfields president and CEO, said, "This achievement is gratifying and validates our ongoing commitment to providing the best health care possible to our community." Massey said that in 2016, more people looked to Westfields to help them improve their health and well-being than ever before.

"I'm so proud of our staff's devotion to provide quality and compassionate care."

"It's more important than ever that rural hospitals proactively understand and address performance in the areas of cost, quality, outcomes and patient perspective," Michael Topchik, national leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health, said.

The list of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals and additional information about the study may be found at iVantageINDEX.com.