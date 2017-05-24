Local business earns Family Friendly Workplace certification

Westfields Hospital & Clinic was recognized for employer-paid health care coverage for employees and their families, paid time off for employee family issues, and a flexible spending account for child care.

"We know there's a strong link between health and well-being early in life to well-being later in life. It's important that we start within our own organization and provide a working environment that supports our employees and their families and their own health and well-being. It's simply the right thing to do," said Steve Massey, CEO. "It's also important that we work with community partners such as the United Way to support initiatives such as Success by 6 which helps ensure children under 6 have what they need to successfully grow and learn. It's an honor to be recognized for our commitment to the health and well-being of not only our staff but to our community."

Family Friendly Workplace is a program of United Way St. Croix Valley's Success by 6, developed specifically for employers in Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties. Businesses can achieve certification by earning points for family-friendly practices. There are three certification levels, bronze, silver and gold. Certification fees paid by the business support educational programs and service delivery for early childhood development.