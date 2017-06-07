Weichert Realtors

Weichert affiliated offices in the Woodbury area have recently added Cody Everson and Brent VonWald to their dedicated team of knowledgeable agents. Weichert Realtors is located at 710 Commerce Drive, Woodbury.

Hiawatha HomeCare

Karen Seifert, owner of Hiawatha HomeCare in Red Wing, was named 2017 Home Care Professional of the Year by the Minnesota HomeCare Association.

"This award recognizes an individual who brings special spirit, skill, style, commitment and compassion to their work. Karen truly exemplifies the spirit of home care, and it was an honor to present her this award," said Kathy Messerli, executive director of MHCA.

Specializing in women's health, Gardner treats patients for pelvic floor dysfunction and pain, pre-natal and post-natal musculoskeletal care and osteoporosis care.

"I pursued the Women's Health Clinical Specialist certification to challenge myself and to deepen my knowledge in evaluating, treating and advocating for women's health issues and pelvic health care for men," Gardner. Said.

Vasa-Spring Garden Mutual

Kim Sjoquist of Vasa-Spring Garden Mutual in Cannon Falls, completed Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance C.'s first Mutual Summit held May 8—11 in Grinnell, Iowa. Sjoquist joined 57 other participants from throughout the Midwest to learn how to be successful in their mutual roles and form lasting relationships with Grinnell Re and Grinnell Mutual team members.

Professional artist

Dan Wiemer of Red Wing won Best of Show at the Edina Art Fair held June 2-4 in Edina, Minn. Perhaps known best locally for his watercolor paintings, Wiemer has been using a new technique of watercolor and acrylic, Red Wing Arts Association reports.