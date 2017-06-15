City of New Richmond holds groundbreaking for new hotel

“We are very excited that you guys are here...We are glad you will be part of our community and we wish you the best,” said New Richmond Mayor Fred Horne.

The city held a groundbreaking for the new 60-room hotel which will be located at 240 Paperjack Drive — just north of the Goodwill retail store in the city’s business and technical park — on Monday, June 12. The schedule has dirt being moved in the next few weeks, with the plan being to have the hotel done in about nine months, which would be around March or April of 2018.

“Hoeft Builders has done a wonderful job of putting the plans together and the meetings as well,” Thompson said. “It is a really good group of people to work with to get this put together.”

The hotel will be run by Brahms Hospitality and the Brahmbhatt family, which was able to attend the groundbreaking on Monday.

“I’m very excited to be in New Richmond and we are looking forward to working with you and the local businesses,” said Heena Brahmbhatt, who will run the hotel along with her husband Tejas and their family.

According to Thompson, the City of New Richmond has been searching for the last five or so years for a hotel that would come in and provide more rooms and other amenities for those coming to New Richmond, and the surrounding area, for the various events throughout the year.

“We were looking for that because of the responses we have had from Chamber members and other businesses in the Business and Technical Park,” Thompson said. “There have also been people coming into to the city for one event or another and saying that we need something different, an additional pool, maybe a conference room. So people were saying all of these types of things to me.”

Eventually, Thompson and the City of New Richmond were able to get in touch with a representative from the Best Western, who said they would put the city in contact with a developer they knew would be good to work with and would be willing to build a new hotel in New Richmond. That is where the Brahmbhatts came in.

“We are really excited about being able to partner with the Brahmbhatts because we have feel we have the perfect group, along with the best developers we could find to pull this project together,” Thompson said.

According to Brahmbhatt, as the owner/operator for Brahms Hospitality, the family-owned business runs two hotels: one in Northern Wisconsin and another in Illinois.

The hotel will have a total of 60 guest rooms, 12 suites and five extended stay suites with kitchenettes, providing long-term accommodations for guests seeking the perfect combination of hotel and home, Brahmbhatt said.