Countryside, Bryant accepting nominations for Community Hero

"All the staff at Countryside Plumbing & Heating are proud and honored to have been part of this program since it started in 2015," said Countryside President Carol De Young. "It is such a great way to recognize some of the many extraordinary people in our community that are doing ordinary things without expectation of a reward or compensation."

A Bryant Community Hero could be a neighbor, colleague, friend or anyone making a positive impact. A hero demonstrates how a person with passion and determination can use their time and energy to make a difference in the lives of others. Each named hero will be provided a new Bryant high-efficiency gas furnace for their home. The furnace will be provided by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and the installation will be provided at no cost by Countryside Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

"To read the many stories from all the other dealers across the Midwest, you can quickly recognize that there are many unsung heroes amongst us and it is very gratifying to be able to recognize a select few and then in turn help them to have a comfortable home to enjoy with their family and friends," De Young said.

Community Heroes can only be selected after being nominated by someone else, so don't hesitate to nominate an individual in your community who you feel is deserving of this recognition. To nominate your hero please go to bryantcommunityheroes.com before Nov. 1.

"If you recall last year's story, we not only recognized a great educator in our school district that is making a difference every day in the lives of many of his young students, but we also got to recognize a tremendous young fifth-grade student who wanted to recognize his special teacher by nominating him for this honor," De Young said. "Because of the way this worked out, we felt we actually were able to recognize two heroes last year — the teacher and the student. The people who take the time to recognize someone else around them by submitting a nomination are usually just as caring and compassionate as the hero. It feels great to recognize all of these great champions in a very special and unique way."