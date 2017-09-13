WEDC to discuss supply chain options with FoxConn

Tricia Braun, WEDC's chief operating officer, will provide details on Foxconn, its economic impact, and how local businesses may become involved in the supply chain. Braun brings nearly 20 years of economic development leadership experience at WEDC. Prior to her current position, she served as WEDC's vice president of economic development and regional development and attraction director. She is a graduate of UW-River Falls and former executive director of the River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

In late July, Foxconn announced the selection of southeast Wisconsin as its first U.S. production operation. It represents a potential investment of $10 billion in Wisconsin over the next six years, resulting in a manufacturing campus comprised of multiple buildings totaling 20 million square feet. Liquid crystal display (LCD) panels will be produced for a variety of industrial sectors, including automotive, health care and entertainment. The campus is expected to create 13,000 new jobs and represents the largest new greenfield investment made by a foreign-based company in U.S. history.

Foxconn estimates it will make $5 billion in purchases from Wisconsin companies during the construction of its campus and another $1.4 billion in annual supplier purchases once the plant is operational.

Wisconsin companies looking for potential business opportunities with Foxconn can use Supply Chain Marketplace, a quick and easy online tool, to connect with the electronics manufacturer.

The Supply Chain Marketplace allows companies to find new customers and reach new markets by highlighting their capabilities and by making connections. The online tool is free of charge, and all Wisconsin businesses are eligible to create a profile at www.WISupplyChainMarketplace.com.

Once a company creates a profile, it will be added to the appropriate directories by clicking a box. There is a new supply chain directory tailored specifically to Foxconn.

Company listings may be searched via keywords, certifications, ownership, industry-specific categories, and more. Nearly 30 industry categories currently exist within the Supply Chain Marketplace, and more will be added, as needed. Hundreds of companies have already created Profiles.

The Supply Chain Marketplace is also a way to connect with companies like Haribo and Generac, which have both recently announced multimillion-dollar expansions in Wisconsin.

Business representatives interested in attending the Sept. 18 presentation are asked to RSVP to St. Croix EDC via email, nita@stcroixedc.com or phone, 715-381-4383.