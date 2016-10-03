St. Croix County sheriff's deputy Josh Stenseth and K-9 partner Dex were claimed the national title for K-9 teams last week during a competition in New Jersey. (File photo)

The St. Croix County Department K-9 team of Josh Stenseth and police dog Dex became the top dog in the nation last week.

The team was named 2016 U.S. Police Canine Association champion after the National Patrol Dog Trials Sept. 25-30 in New Jersey.

Stenseth and Dex bested more than 150 competitors to earn the overall title. The team took second in criminal apprehension, second in scent work and second place in agility.

That led to an overall 693.68 score out of a possible 700 points.

The duo was also part of the national champion team from Region 18 -- comprising K-9 units from Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota.

“The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t be more proud of this team,” according to a statement, which goes on to note that St. Paul Police Department officer Brady Harrison served as Stenseth’s decoy during the trials.