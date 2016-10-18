On Oct. 18, at approximately 1:13 a.m., a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle operated by Mathison, for speeding. A subsequent investigation revealed that Mathison was driving under the influence of a drug, 1st offense with a minor in the vehicle. Mathison was also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, adult permitting underage drinking, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, and speeding.

Mathison submitted to an evidentiary blood test and was lodged in the Dunn County jail pending an initial court appearance.

"Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicly, be advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty."