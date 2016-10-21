The most recent resignation came in August, when former Glenwood City police officer Joe Heath stepped down following an investigation into allegations he was having sex on duty, including encounters at the police station. According to an Eau Claire Leader-Telegram news story, Heath resigned Aug. 3. Glenwood City Police Chief Robert Darwin did not respond to a RiverTown Multimedia request seeking information on the situation involving Heath.

The Heath case and a St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office incident involving two employees there represent the latest reports of sex-related resignations by law enforcement workers in the county. A Hudson police officer resigned in May after an internal investigation revealed he had been having sex while on duty.

St. Croix County Sheriff John Shilts said earlier this month that his investigators were alerted to the Heath case after a woman Heath was “involved with” reported their relationship to her probation officer, who then informed the sheriff’s department.

According to an investigative summary completed by Lt. Cathy Borgschatz and investigator James Haefner of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Heath violated numerous Glenwood City Police Department policies allowing for Darwin and the city to “act in a disciplinary manner.”

Their report, made public through a RiverTown Multimedia open record request, concludes that interviews with several people revealed “a distinctive pattern” by Heath.

“This pattern of conduct included officer Heath having inappropriate sexual conversations, sexual contact and sexual intercourse while on-duty with the Glenwood City Police Department and also off duty,” the report states.

Efforts to reach Heath for comment were unsuccessful.

The report appears to make reference to Heath’s activities with five women, though all names but his were redacted.

According to the report:

Heath had a sexual relationship with a known methamphetamine user with an extensive criminal history. He was aware she was using meth during the relationship but didn’t do anything as a police officer to intervene.

“It is evident that officer Heath benefitted from obtaining sexual gratification and in return (the woman) was able to use methamphetamine and associate with people involved in criminal activity,” the report states.

Heath spoke with the woman about her meth use and told her she would have to choose between the drug and their relationship — a choice the woman attempted, but failed at, as revealed in a positive test for meth use in June.

Still, Heath didn’t break it off until three days later after being told by city officials there may be an investigation into the relationship.

Heath’s interactions with the second woman included “repeated and unwanted sexual advances” in 2010 or 2011. The contact included groping the woman in the street outside her home.

The woman reported that Heath once convinced her to perform a sex act on his personal time, though she stopped after feeling “he was using his authority to get sexual favors,” the report states.

Heath also showed the woman squad-car videos of people who he’d had in custody, which the report states is a violation of the department’s courtesy policy.

The third woman also said Heath used his squad car to show her information that was later deemed confidential and could have constituted a violation of the person’s civil rights.

A fourth woman reported a sexual relationship with Heath from late 2014 to early 2015. Five encounters involved sex while he was on duty, including two instances at the Glenwood City police station.

That same woman said she informed Heath that she was the victim of domestic abuse, though he refused to investigate the claim, telling her that it represented a conflict of interest due to their sexual relationship.

A fifth woman reported Heath would drive past her home while she was outside and make lewd comments about her appearance. The woman said she wasn’t offended by the comments, but “thought it was inappropriate for a police officer to be making those comments while on duty,” the report states.

Sheriff’s office case

The sheriff’s department itself wasn’t immune from sex-related resignations.

The department reached separation agreements in June and July, respectively, with former court services deputy Erik Dunn and former law enforcement clerk Erica Balcerek. Their employment ended Aug. 1.

According to a resignation letter turned in by Dunn that was obtained through an open records request, the two had a brief intimate encounter on June 3 in a court security office next to St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Eric Lundell’s courtroom. Dunn said the encounter did not involve intercourse and they stopped for fear of being caught.

In a written statement also obtained through an open records request, Balcerek said the encounter occurred after Dunn summoned her to the room to help him with a computer program. The incident “seemed like a dare,” Balcerek wrote, but went on to note that she didn’t recall whether the act was “commenced.” She described the incident as a one-time occurrence.

She declined to comment.

Dunn said in an interview that he is embarrassed by the incident and that he takes full responsibility for his actions. He said he is no longer in law enforcement and doesn’t plan to return to the profession.

“This moral failure is both disgusting and completely unbecoming of an officer in the employment of the that officer,” he said in a written statement in which he apologizes to his family and to Shilts. “Furthermore, this behavior violates the very oath of office that I as a deputy sheriff swore to uphold. My resignation could not be more called for or appropriate.”

Shilts said, “I am obviously very disappointed that any member of this agency would engage in this type of conduct,” the sheriff said.

Shilts said other members of the agency “did the right thing” after the incident was brought to light.

“Remember that unlike some other recent cases in other agencies, this was a one-time incident,” he said. “[It] doesn’t excuse the behavior but does show the standards of the agency and its members.”

He said various reasons were at play that allowed the employees to sign separation agreements rather than face termination.