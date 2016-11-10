Search
    New Richmond man charged in stabbing case

    By Mike Longaecker on Nov 10, 2016 at 1:24 p.m.

    Alleged victim found in Lowrey Hotel

    A New Richmond man was charged last month in St. Croix County Circuit Court with felony battery after allegedly stabbing another man.

    Prosecutors charged Cory J. Wennberg, 35, with one count of substantial battery. He was ordered to post a $200 cash bond at an Oct. 27 hearing.

    According to a criminal complaint:

    New Richmond police were called at 10:17 p.m. Oct. 26 to the Lowrey Hotel for a stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in the lobby holding his blood-covered hand.

    Asked what happened, the man said someone named “Cory” stabbed him at a West Fourth Street house. The man at first didn’t provide details about the circumstances surrounding the incident, other than saying it was “Cory just being Cory.”

    He later said “Cory” poked him in the gut with a knife, then, after being told to stop, stabbed him “hard” in the hand.

    Police went to Wennberg’s home and found blood on the sidewalk and deck surrounding the residence. Asked what happened, Wennberg said the complainant was being “a dumbass.” Police then arrested him.

    Wennberg’s next court hearing is Nov. 15.

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
