According to Williams, the community information meeting about the relocation of Gerald Heavner, a convicted sex offender, was cancelled because Heavner will not be moving to Roberts.

Should you have any questions or concerns, call the Roberts Police Department at 715-749-3467.

The original story published this past week, is included below.

A community information meeting regarding the relocation of Gerald Heavner, a sex offender, to Roberts will be held Monday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., at the Roberts Park Building located at 312 N. Park St.

The following information is intended to inform the public of the individual who is required to register as a sex offender and is moving to 134 Burr St. Roberts.

The individual lived in Roberts prior to the conviction.

This information shall not be used to in any way intimidate, threaten or harass the individual mentioned. Persons found committing such acts will be subject to criminal prosecution.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry is informing the public that the sex offender registrant is moving to or changing residence, is employed, or is attending school in Wisconsin/your jurisdiction and currently meets or has previously met the statutory criteria for the dissemination of a Special Bulletin Notification to law enforcement per 301.46(2m), Wisconsin State Statutes.

*This registrant may also be subject to global positioning system tracking by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in accordance with Sec. 301.48(a)(7) Wis. Stats.