    Foot chase in Roberts leads to arrest, charges

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 3:23 p.m.

    A western Wisconsin man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a foot chase for nearly a mile Tuesday in Roberts.

    According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at about 6:40 p.m. to assist Wisconsin State Patrol troopers with a driver who had fled his vehicle on foot along Highway 65 near 70th Avenue.

    Sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said deputies helped establish a search perimeter after getting word that the fleeing man was on probation for a felony.

    A sheriff’s K-9 team tracked the man’s scent for 0.70 miles, which led to a Cemstone facility. Knudson said the dog led officers toward a structure inside the facility, where the man was found and taken into custody without further incident.

    The suspect, Shawn J. Norman of Haugen -- a community just north of Rice Lake -- was charged Wednesday with three misdemeanors: resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack ordered Norman to post $500 cash bond his initial appearance Wednesday.

    The 26-year-old’s criminal history includes a 2015 conviction in Barron County for felony auto theft and OWI-third offense, a misdemeanor. His convictions also include one in 2013 for misdemeanor theft.

