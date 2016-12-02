Baldwin woman accused in day care case pleads not guilty

Ashley M. Garrity was arraigned on one count of felony child abuse during the Tuesday, Nov. 22, hearing.

The 27-year-old was charged in September after a doctor reviewed surveillance video from the New Richmond Bear Buddies Educational Resources facility, which allegedly showed her placing a 14-month-old boy down in a rough manner on Feb. 24. The boy was later diagnosed with a broken leg.

The doctor had initially suspected the injury occurred accidentally until he reviewed video of Garrity allegedly putting the boy down “roughly.” Authorities said video from Feb. 24 at the facility revealed Garrity handling other children in a rough manner.

Garrity remains free on a $10,000 signature bond. Her next hearing is set for Dec. 21.