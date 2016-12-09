Nunez case headed to trial starting Monday

Cristian Daniel Nunez is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of 30-year-old Courtney Bradford and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine. The mother and daughter were found dead of apparent stab wounds Sept. 2, 2015, in their home on Hallewood Boulevard, which was found partially burned.

Investigators said the home smelled of an accelerant and that a 5-gallon gas can was found floating in the basement, where the partially burned body of Jasmine Bradford was located, wrapped in a blanket.

Nunez is also charged with arson, auto theft and identity theft.

The 38-year-old, who was Bradford’s boyfriend at the time of the deaths, was arrested Sept. 3, 2015, in El Paso, Texas. Prosecutors allege Nunez had checked into a hotel at the border city and was planning to enter Mexico.

Investigators tracked his electronic footprints there after he allegedly stole Bradford’s SUV, drove it to an airport in Des Moines, Iowa, and flew to Chicago before catching a bus ride to El Paso.

He allegedly used Bradford’s ID and credit card to book a room at the hotel in El Paso before authorities caught him.

The seven-day trial begins with jury selection at 8 a.m. Dec. 12.

About 75 prospective jurors were mailed a questionnaire in November probing their background as it relates to the case. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham, who will be presiding over the case, said the questionnaire was lengthy and was settled on after consulting a similar form used in the trial of Aaron Schaffhausen, the River Falls man convicted of killing his three daughters in 2012.

Twelve jurors will decide the Nunez case, with at least two alternates selected.