Nunez trial Day 2: Investigators followed clues to El Paso

Law enforcement from the New Richmond Police Department, the St. County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice testified Tuesday how they scoured phone, bank and travel records that ultimately led to the arrest of Courtney and Jasmine Bradford’s suspected killer.

Nunez, a 38-year-old New Richmond man, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of arson, along with auto and identity theft. The charges stemmed from the Sept. 2, 2015, deaths of Courtney Bradford, 30, and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Bradford. Both were found stabbed to death inside their home, which authorities said had been set on fire.

Shawn Demulling, a St. Croix County sheriff’s investigator specializing in technology, said he was the first to begin digging into Nunez’s background Sept. 2, 2015, after investigators learned about his on-again, off-again relationship with Courtney Bradford.

Demulling searched Nunez’s Facebook page, which is listed under Cristian Daniel Nunez Ortega, where he found photos identifying Nunez. A database search of Nunez’s name turned up a phone number for the man; meanwhile, an in-house check of driving records listed Nunez’s address as 1400 Hallewood Blvd. — Bradford’s home.

Demulling learned that Courtney Bradford’s missing Chevrolet Equinox was outfitted with the OnStar navigation system. He later received a court order that permitted OnStar to provide the vehicle’s GPS location.

That showed the SUV at a parking lot near the Des Moines, Iowa, airport.

Officers from Des Moines testified later Tuesday that they checked out the vehicle and found it unlocked with the key placed in the center console. The Iowa officers also said a wiring harness appeared to have been dismantled and was seen hanging from the vehicle’s rearview mirror.

Demulling said he also got phone records from Verizon Wireless, which showed calls made by the phone used by Nunez. That, the investigator said, included a call to Comfort Inn and Suites in El Paso, Texas, placed at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 2, 2015.

A Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation special agent later testified that the phone records were first accessed through “exigent circumstances” — prior to gaining a court order — after authorities convinced the company that the public was at risk. Defense attorneys later raised questions about the admissibility of phone records, since there was no documentation of those records being shared with Nunez’s lawyers.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham agreed that was a problem and did not allow those records to be admitted on Tuesday.

Demulling said he also went to Courtney Bradford’s Westconsin Credit Union branch and learned that Nunez used Bradford’s credit card on Sept. 2, 2015, to buy a Greyhound bus ticket from Des Moines to El Paso. That ticket was later canceled, the investigator said.

Nunez also logged on to his Facebook account Sept. 2, 2015, at an Iowa rest stop about 60 miles south of the Minnesota border along Interstate 35, Demulling said.

The investigator said he contacted the motel in El Paso and eventually learned that a confirmation notice for a room was sent to Nunez’s email account.

Further investigation revealed Nunez used Courtney Bradford’s funds Sept. 2, 2015, to buy a plane ticket from Des Moines to Chicago, which continued on to El Paso. The passenger listed on documents was Cristian Nunez, Demulling said.

The state DCI special agent, Joe Welsch, testified Tuesday that he learned Nunez had checked in at the El Paso motel at about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 3, 2015. He issued a temporary felony arrest warrant; Nunez was apprehended at about 7:15 a.m. later that day.

New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik testified later in the day how he traveled later in the month to El Paso to retrieve evidence gathered there. That included a sexual assault kit completed on Nunez, a laptop computer, clothes, a cellphone, a duffel bag and papers.

St. Croix County sheriff’s investigator Dean Fayerweather testified how he was assigned to search the Regency Inn motel room in Hudson where authorities said Nunez had been staying in the time leading up to the slayings.

The search turned up receipts — including one for a recently purchased pair of shoes — phone numbers and names, Fayerweather said. The motel manager said the room had been rented out by Danny Nunez. Records found at the motel revealed the man who checked out the room listed a 1400 Hallewood Blvd. home address, according to the investigator.

Fayerweather also searched a dumpster from outside the motel. That turned up a bag containing a new pair of shoes with a digital voice recorder stuffed inside one of them. Asked by defense attorney Brian Smestad if the bag was kept or if it was found to contain fingerprints, Fayerweather said he didn’t know.

Smestad also asked if Fayerweather’s review of motel security footage revealed anyone going in or out of the room Nunez purportedly stayed in. It didn’t, the investigator said, but —after being redirected by Deputy District Attorney Michael Nieskes — he noted that video only captured one of the two doors that accessed that room.

The day’s last witness was Molly Schwister, an employee at the McConaughey Training Center stables, where Nunez also worked.

She said Nunez did manual labor at the horse stables. Asked by Nieskes how Nunez would refer to Courtney Bradford, Schwister said “he would call her a bitch.”

“He was real negative towards her,” she said.

Their manager told employees how Nunez and Courtney Bradford had broken up in May 2015, though that statement was ruled hearsay by Needham.

The trial continues through next week. Nieskes said he expects prosecution to rest its case by Friday.