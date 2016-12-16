Bloomington, Minn., resident Samantha Forrest testified Friday in St. Croix County Circuit Court that Nunez never had a kind word for Courtney Bradford, the woman he allegedly killed. Prosecutors allege Nunez stabbed Courtney Bradford and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Bradford to death on Sept. 1, 2015, at their New Richmond home.

Courtney Bradford and Nunez had an on-again, off-again relationship, but Forrest said she and Nunez engaged in a serious six-week relationship that ended on Aug. 28, 2015.

“He had asked me to marry him on many occasions,” Forrest said, adding that Nunez told her he wanted to have a child with her.

She said in court that Nunez told her many things about Bradford, but during a mid-August “texting frenzy,” he talked payback.

“Revenge,” Forrest said, “was used at one time.”

Prosecutor Ed Minser told jurors in his opening argument that a jealous and hate-filled Nunez killed the Bradfords, though defense attorney Brian Smestad there’s no evidence left behind directly connecting his client with the murders.

When they first began dating, Nunez told Forrest that he had recently gotten out of a two-year relationship that ended badly, she said in court.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Nieskes asked Forrest if Nunez ever said anything nice about Courtney Bradford.

“No,” she replied.

Forrest said Nunez told her Courtney Bradford had hacked his phone, stalked him and had provoked him to try hitting her so she could call the police.

At one point, Forrest said she let Nunez know she’d left angry messages for Courtney Bradford over Facebook — a move for which she was admonished.

Forrest read aloud text messages she received from Nunez from Aug. 28, 2015, which stated:

— “You want to still talking to her is you choice.”

— “So leave alone.”

— “Stop text to her.”

— “Stop (expletive) text to her.”

Forrest’s testimony followed two men who had arranged for dates with Courtney Bradford in the days leading up to her death.

Anoka, Minn., resident Matthew Kari said he’d met Courtney Bradford on a dating site and arranged for a phone conversation Sept. 1 after she got done exercising.

They talked for about 20 minutes and later exchanged photos — he, of his face; she, of her tattoos displaying Jasmine’s name and date of birth.

After the murders, investigators questioned Kari about the conversation. During the visit, investigators played an audio clip that Kari said sounded like a recording made of their phone conversation from Sept. 1.

Prosecutors allege a digital recording device found inside a discarded shoe thought to belong to Nunez contained hours of audio recordings.

Another man, Matthew Wiseman, said he and Bradford had arranged to get drinks on Aug. 28, 2015. That never materialized — Wiseman said he fell asleep on the couch — nor did a second date the following day.

Defense attorneys are expected to present their witnesses beginning Monday.