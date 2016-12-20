The City of New Richmond, including our Mayor, City Council, Police and Fire Commission, Administrator, and staff in all departments, thank the men and women who, since early September 2015, have worked tirelessly to bring justice for Courtney and Jasmine. Their professionalism, dedication, collaboration and selflessness in the face of a brutal crime has not wavered. To the men and women that work hard on a daily basis to ensure that justice is served, thank you.

As we celebrate the holidays with friends and family, we ask that you keep the memory of Courtney and Jasmine in your hearts and minds. May they be with our community always.