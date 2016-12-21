Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Suspects sought in Pierce County, Red Wing, Woodbury incidents

    By Mike Longaecker on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:42 a.m.
    Police released these images of suspects sought in multiple credit card-related scams in Minnesota and Wisconsin. (Submitted images)

    Wisconsin authorities put out an alert Wednesday for suspects in a credit card scam that allegedly involves Walmart stores from Woodbury to Red Wing.

    According to a St. Croix Falls (Wis.) Police Department announcement, two suspects used cloned credit cards to buy gift cards on Sunday, Dec. 18, at a Walmart there.

    The suspects have been active in Pierce County and at Walmarts in Cottage Grove, Woodbury and Red Wing, according to police.

    The suspects’ vehicle was not described -- it was parked off camera -- other than being dark in color.

    Anyone with information about the suspects can call St. Croix Fall police at 715-483-9282.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtspierce countywisconsinRed WingwoodburyCottage Groveminnesota
    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement