Roberts man to serve five years for burglary

Needham’s sentence also requires Gleason to pay nearly $33,000 in restitution to his father-in-law, David Mason, as well as more than $4,000 to the man whose car was stolen by Gleason.

Gleason was charged with burglary, three counts of felony theft and other misdemeanors stemming from the incident. The other suspect, Hudson resident Alex Kranz, was convicted at trial and was also given a five-year prison sentence.

Gleason pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to burglary, felony theft and misdemeanor battery.

Gleason received an immunity deal to testify during Kranz’s trial.

During the trial, he said pent-up rage over living arrangements with his in-laws — mixed with methamphetamine he consumed — led him to the storage unit, where he pried open the door and led Kranz and a woman inside.

“I wanted to scare them, to cause them to wake up and get out of my house,” he said.

Gleason first testified that he saw Kranz doing “mayhem” inside the storage unit and noticed him prying on the gun safe with a screwdriver “to no avail.”

Pressed by prosecutor Ed Minser to recall statements he gave police after his arrest, Gleason claimed not to remember.

“I don’t know if I was strung out and just said that,” he said. “I don’t know.”