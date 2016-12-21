Search
    Hudson woman charged in fatal Twin Cities crash

    By Mike Longaecker on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:26 p.m.

    A Hudson woman was charged Tuesday with criminal vehicular homicide following a Twin Cities crash in May that left a woman dead.

    The charges were filed in Ramsey County District Court against Destiny Y. Xiong, 35, the driver in a May 1 rear-end crash in New Brighton, Minn.

    According to a criminal complaint, Xiong was handling her cellphone when her car rear-ended a vehicle occupied by a 37-year-old man and his 32-year-old fiancee. The woman, identified in the complaint as B.M., died three days later from injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred on Interstate 35W.

    Check back for more on the story.

