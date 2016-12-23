Search
    Scam suspects sought

    By New Richmond Newsroom on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:37 p.m.
    Authorities released images of these suspects sought in connection with credit card-related crimes in Wisconsin and Minnesota. (Submitted image)

    Wisconsin authorities put out an alert for suspects in a credit card scam that allegedly involves Walmart stores from Woodbury to Red Wing.

    According to a St. Croix Falls (Wis.) Police Department announcement, two suspects used cloned credit cards to buy gift cards Sunday, Dec. 18, at a Walmart there.

    The suspects have been active in Pierce County and at Walmarts in Cottage Grove, Woodbury and Red Wing, according to police.

    The suspects’ vehicle was not described — it was parked off camera — other than being dark in color.

    Anyone with information about the suspects can call St. Croix Fall police at 715-483-9282.

