Audio: Man taken into custody after Wis. pursuit enters Minn.

Scanner transmissions indicated a man found on a rooftop in West Lakeland Township was taken into custody at 9:42 p.m. According to initial reports, the man had been in a damaged vehicle that crossed over the Interstate 94 bridge after it was involved in a traffic incident earlier in the night in Roberts.

Officers from Hudson, St. Croix County, Washington County and Woodbury were among the agencies responding to the incident.

The website MN Police Clips provided the attached audio from the incident.

Check back on Friday for more from the incident.