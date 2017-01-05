Search
    Audio: Man taken into custody after Wis. pursuit enters Minn.

    By Mike Longaecker on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:38 p.m.
    A man was believed to have been apprehended Thursday night after a pursuit from western Wisconsin spilled into the east metro.

    Scanner transmissions indicated a man found on a rooftop in West Lakeland Township was taken into custody at 9:42 p.m. According to initial reports, the man had been in a damaged vehicle that crossed over the Interstate 94 bridge after it was involved in a traffic incident earlier in the night in Roberts.

    Officers from Hudson, St. Croix County, Washington County and Woodbury were among the agencies responding to the incident.

    The website MN Police Clips provided the attached audio from the incident.

    Check back on Friday for more from the incident.

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
