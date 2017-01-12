Search
    Man arrested in Somerset area after early-morning pursuit

    By Mike Longaecker on Jan 12, 2017 at 10:29 a.m.

    St. Croix County residents were put on alert Thursday morning while authorities searched for a man who first led officers on a vehicle pursuit.

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said a man was eventually arrested. The suspect’s name and booking charges were not immediately available, but it was noted that a gun was found during the search.

    The arrest came after the county issued a Code Red announcement to residents in a town of Somerset neighborhood.

    According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, the incident began at about 4:30 a.m. when deputies began pursuing a wanted man driving in the Houlton-Somerset area. Deputies deployed spike strips that caused one of the vehicle’s tires to go flat.

    At that point, according to the statement, the suspect got out and ran. The county’s Emergency Communications Center then issued the alert for residents in the 400 block of County Road VV and 172nd Avenue.

    The suspect was eventually caught and arrested.

    “There’s no longer a threat to the public, and we appreciate everyone’s patience that may have been affected, as traffic was held up in certain areas while deputies were search,” Knudson said in the post.

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
