New Richmond man gets 10 years in prison

Demetrius M. Hoglund was sentenced Dec. 28 by Polk County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Anderson to 10 years in prison and 10 years on supervised release after pleading no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The sentence was handed down two weeks before Hoglund was convicted and sentenced on multiple St. Croix County cases, for which he will serve concurrent prison time. As part of the sentence, he must register as a lifetime sex offender and pay more than $6,500 in restitution costs.

Hoglund pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 12, to felony battery by prisoner, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

The convictions in St. Croix County involved a June 22, 2015, incident when he beat his brother unconscious at a New Richmond bar. Hoglund was later arrested after threatening to shoot an officer and being brought into submission by police with a stun gun.

The Polk County case stemmed from a Sept. 1, 2014, incident in Amery, where Hoglund and River Falls resident Kevin S. Perry II were accused of raping a 14-year-old girl. The two men allegedly left the house, then returned to burglarize it.

Hoglund and Perry were later found at the scene of a crash in St. Croix County, where belongings from the burglarized home were found among crash debris.

Anderson stayed a five-year prison sentence for 20-year-old Perry, who pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault and burglary in the Polk County case. Perry, who now lists a Hurst, Texas, address, was sentenced to one year in jail and five years on probation.

Alcohol appeared to be a common denominator in many of Hoglund's crimes, St. Croix County District Attorney Michael Nieskes said at last week's hearing. He said additional prison time on top of the 10 years he's already serving would not be a wise use of resources.

"A lot of your trouble over the years here has occurred because of drinking," St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Eric Lundell told Hoglund, before noting that he won't be a free man until his mid-30s. "What a horrible waste of those years."

Nieskes said he sought the conviction on prisoner battery so Department of Corrections officials were aware of his background and could take precautions. Defense attorney Alex Stormont said the jail fight was brought on by stress surrounding the Polk County case — and the other inmate using racially offensive language.

Still, Lundell noted, that particular conviction comes with a condition prohibiting early release.

"The sheriff's office takes those very seriously, as they should," he said.