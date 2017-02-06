Search
    Man arrested in Hudson on suspicion of ninth OWI

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:47 a.m.

    A Minnesota man was arrested on suspicion of his ninth drunken-driving offense early Saturday, Feb. 4, in Hudson.

    The Wisconsin State Patrol announced 47-year-old Shawn A. Harstad was arrested at 12:27 a.m. after a traffic stop at the Carmichael Road westbound Interstate 94 off-ramp. According to a news release, the stop was prompted by a trooper who saw the vehicle driving on its rotor, which was throwing off sparks.

    Harstad, from St. Cloud, has eight previous drunken-driving convictions, according to the State Patrol.

    Harstad’s booking charges on Saturday also included resisting or obstructing an officer and driving without a license. He listed a Roberts address at the jail.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
