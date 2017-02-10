Charges filed after fatal crash

A preliminary hearing for Dalton R. Mundle, 19, was held Wednesday in St. Croix County Circuit Court. He is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and OWI causing injury.

A St. Croix County Circuit Court judge ordered Mundle to be held on a $25,000 cash bond at his initial appearance, Jan. 30.

New Richmond resident Jordan M. Tulgren, 19, was killed in the town of Richmond crash. He was a passenger in the car, as was 18-year-old Baldwin resident Tianna N. McDermott, who was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the Jan. 29 crash.

Prosecutors allege Mundle, the driver, had a 0.09 blood-alcohol content after the crash.

According to a criminal complaint:

St. Croix County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash at 1:47 a.m. at 170th Avenue and 112th Street, where they found an overturned car that had struck a utility pole. Tulgren and McDermott were seen lying on the ground. A man, later identified as Mundle's brother, was seen attempting chest compressions on Tulgren.

A deputy also attempted to resuscitate Tulgren with a defibrillator device until EMTs arrived. Tulgren, a back seat passenger in the car, was later pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner's Office.

McDermott, the front seat passenger, was taken to Westfields Hospital & Clinic before being transferred to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

A fourth occupant of the car, Kevante D. Crutchfield, 21, was found walking around the crash site with an injured hand. It was later determined that he had a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies spoke with Mundle, who admitted to driving back from a party in the area after having five beers. He said someone in the car said "deer," causing him to panic as they approached a 90-degree turn on 170th Avenue at 112th Street. Crutchfield also told deputies he recalled hearing someone say "deer" just before the crash.

Mundle, who was also hospitalized at Westfields Hospital & Clinic with injuries, provided a breath test after deputies noted his speech was slurred and eyes were glossy. The test revealed a 0.09 blood-alcohol content — in excess of Wisconsin's legal limit of 0.08.

Mundle is listed as the 911 caller for the crash. It was later learned Mundle had also called his family to come to the crash site. Deputies later confiscated Mundle's phone, which was found in his father's truck.

Deputies later interviewed Crutchfield, who said Mundle kicked out a window to get out of the car after the crash, then helped him get out. The two then removed Tulgren and McDermott from the car, Crutchfield told officers.

Investigation of the crash site revealed skid marks 183 feet in advance of the 90-degree intersection, where loose sand was found. Inspection of the area where the skid marks began did not reveal any fresh deer tracks in the snow.

The trunk of the Jetta contained broken beer bottles and other beverages. A suspected pot grinder was found in the car's glove box and an empty liquor bottle was found elsewhere in the car.

Deputies later learned the car had not been registered in Mundle's name after being sold to him in December. The car was also not insured.

Wisconsin court records state Mundle pleaded no contest to underage drinking Nov. 23, 2016, in St. Croix County. He was cited for the same offense two days later in Dunn County and pleaded no contest to the charge — and a marijuana possession ticket — on Jan. 4, 2017.

Mundle pleaded no contest April 13, 2016, for failure to wear a seat belt and driving without insurance — both stemming from a Feb. 29, 2016, incident in St. Croix County. He was ticketed again for a seat belt offense in June 2016 in St. Croix County.