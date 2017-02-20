Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man arrested after search of 2nd Street home in New Richmond

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 3:15 p.m.
    A K9 unit enters the home on 2nd Street in New Richmond last week during a search of the residence. Shad Kindt was arrested on the warrant and ultimately a probation hold was also placed, according to New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik. (Submitted photo)

    New Richmond Police Department officers on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at approximately 11:30 a.m., observed a man enter an address in the 200 block of East 2nd Street.

    According to New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik, the officer had prior knowledge of the male subject, Shad Kindt, 29, and that he had a warrant for his arrest.

    The officers made contact with Kindt at the residence. Kindt told the officers that he was on probation and in drug court. With that information, officers searched the residence and located some items that appeared to be associated with illegal narcotics use.

    “Kindt was arrested on the warrant and ultimately a probation hold was also placed,” Yehlik said. “The suspected drugs and paraphernalia were seized and charges will be forwarded to the officer of the district attorney,” he added.

    “As there has been many inquiries of this police activity, we are attempting to notify the community that the area is safe for residents.”

    Yehlik also said that, as always, it is important to report any suspicious activity to the New Richmond Police Department.

    “The department relies heavily on the information received from citizens of any suspicious activity,” Yehlik said.

    Report suspicious activity to the non-emergency dispatch, 24/7, at 715-246-6131. If you feel it is an emergency, call 911.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsnewrichmond-news.comnew richmond police departmentnew richmondwisconsindrug arrest
    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
    Advertisement
    randomness