Sex offender notification meeting Thursday in Burkhardt

The meeting, beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, will address the status of Gerald Heavner. According to a news release, the 48-year-old will be living at 1102 County Road A.

The state's corrections department describes Heavner as "a person who may present a risk to re-offend." Thursday's meeting will provide information about Heavner and allow community members to ask questions about his presence.

Sheriff John Shilts raised concerns in December after it was learned that Heavner would be living out of his SUV in the Roberts area after being released from prison earlier that month.

"I have many concerns on how successful this individual will be on the outside," Shilts said in December. "I don't often get this level of concern."

According to St. Croix County criminal court records, Heavner was sentenced to eight years in prison in July 2012, but entered with credit for three years and 178 days served.

He was convicted of child enticement related to sexual contact in that case. One count of child abduction was dismissed. According to the charges, Heavner attempted to entice a 7-year-old child to ride in his car in August 2008.

He had been previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child in 1999. He was on parole for the 1999 case at the time of the 2008 offense.

Terms of Heavner's release could prevent him from being within certain distances from schools or parks, Shilts said.

According to the Department of Corrections, Heavner is under supervision by probation agents and must follow "specific and detailed rules" prohibiting him from using alcohol, drugs, entering bars and contacting unsupervised minors.

State law requires sex offenders released from custody to return to the community where the offense occurred.