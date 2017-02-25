Man arrested after search of 2nd Street home in New Richmond

According to New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik, the officer had prior knowledge of the male subject, Shad Kindt, 29, and that he had a warrant for his arrest.

The officers made contact with Kindt at the residence. Kindt told the officers that he was on probation and in drug court. With that information, officers searched the residence and located some items that appeared to be associated with illegal narcotics use.

"Kindt was arrested on the warrant and ultimately a probation hold was also placed," Yehlik said. "The suspected drugs and paraphernalia were seized and charges will be forwarded to the officer of the district attorney," he added.

"As there has been many inquiries of this police activity, we are attempting to notify the community that the area is safe for residents."

Yehlik also said that, as always, it is important to report any suspicious activity to the New Richmond Police Department.

"The department relies heavily on the information received from citizens of any suspicious activity," Yehlik said.

Report suspicious activity to the non-emergency dispatch, 24/7, at 715-246-6131. If you feel it is an emergency, call 911.