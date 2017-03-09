St. Croix County sheriff's investigators searching for clues in the Dec. 23, 2016, burglary at Bridgeport Marine allegedly caught a break six days later when authorities in Minnesota reported that a man was arrested there after being found in a truck reported stolen from the site.

That man, 26-year-old Landfall, Minn., resident Brian J. Roehling, admitted to investigators that he stole a van and other belongings from the marine sales and service location, according to a criminal complaint that charged him with auto theft, two counts of burglary and felony property theft.

Roehling named Somerset resident Aaron A. Futhey as his partner in the crime. Futhey was later charged with the same slate of crimes, in addition to felony bail jumping. He was released from custody Feb. 28 on a $5,000 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Bridgeport general manager reported Dec. 26 that he discovered two vehicles and numerous other items had been stolen from the site. He told sheriff's deputies that the site was left unlocked while employees were away from Christmas; a padlock on the gate wasn't working, so it was fashioned to appear secure.

The manager arrived the day after Christmas to find the marine's two vehicles — a pickup truck used for plowing and a van — were gone. Two marine outdrives belonging to a marina customer that were inside the van were also gone.

Further investigation revealed that two boats had been entered and rummaged through. Meanwhile, a shed on the property was missing numerous scooters and youth ATVs.

Authorities later estimated the total value of stolen items at $59,811.

On Dec. 29, the sheriff's office was alerted by Chisago (Minn.) County authorities that a man in jail there had been found in possession of the pickup reported stolen from Bridgeport Marine.

St. Croix County investigators interviewed that man, Roehling, who admitted to the thefts. He said Futhey was also involved, as well as another man who was not charged in the case. Investigators later concluded that footprints found on the scene suggested two people were responsible for the thefts.

Roehling told authorities that he was trying to get the truck somewhere when it broke down and he was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol. He said he'd gotten a storage unit at Bridgeport after being evicted from his home.

Roehling told officers where to find the stolen van in St. Paul; authorities there confirmed finding it.

Roehling's initial appearance has not yet been set in St. Croix County. Futhey's next hearing had also yet to be scheduled.