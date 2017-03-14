Unseen Angels founder sentenced for theft

Tracy Lee Turner was sentenced Feb. 27 by St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Eric Lundell to three years on probation and a $518 fine.

She pleaded guilty in August 2016 to felony theft from a business. Turner admitted during the September hearing to taking about $8,300 from All American Title Co. between Nov. 30, 2010 and Sept. 23, 2011. Prosecutors would be able to prove she took even more, she said in court.

Terms of her probation prohibit her from any contact with All American Title Co. and its employees. Lundell also ordered the New Richmond woman to complete a restorative justice program and a victim empathy seminar.

All American Title Co. co-owner Kevin Gartland described in a victim-impact letter the hardships the business has endured as a result of the incident.

The letter, made public in the court file, states how Turner, 42, denied the theft and disparaged the business in national media stories.

"It was bad enough that she stole $30,000 from us, but to publicly question our company has caused us great harm," Gartland wrote.

An investigation into the accounts of the company was prompted when a customer contacted All American inquiring as to why he had not received a refund check for escrowed taxes around the same time.

An independent audit of the company found more than $33,000 was missing — $27,000 of that amount from the Hudson branch. More than $12,000 of the unaccounted funds was discovered to have been deposited into Turner's home mortgage account.

Turner was the founder of Unseen Angels, a volunteer group that delivered Thanksgiving meals to needy families in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities since 2007.

Gartland's letter describes how the company had donated "a substantial amount" to Unseen Angels, in addition to helping deliver Thanksgiving meals through the organization.

The letter goes on to note that media attention from the case prompted an investigation of All American Title Co. by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, which required the business to turn over more than 1,000 files Turner had worked on.

"The amount of money Tracy stole is significant," Gartland wrote, "but it pales in comparison to the amount of heartache and time we have put into this case."

The letter describes how Turner stole from the company over a two-year period and lied about her involvement for another three years.