    Three sought in Star Prairie daytime burglary

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 1:00 p.m.

    St. Croix County authorities said three men were being sought in connection with a daylight burglary Monday in the town of Star Prairie.

    Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said the burglary was reported at 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Riverview Lane. A person was home at the time of the burglary, he said.

    A witness in the area reported seeing three males leave the house. One man was described as mid- to late-30s wearing a brown stocking cap and a camouflage jacket. A second man was described as being in his mid-20s wearing a black-and-green ballcap. Both were described as white males.

    No description was given for the third suspect and it was not clear how the suspects left the area.

    Knudson said deputies found evidence of forced entry at the house. Nothing appeared missing at the house, Knudson said.

    Authorities said anyone with information about the incident can call the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office at 715-381-4320.

