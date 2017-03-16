Centuria man sentenced for possession of child pornography

Following his prison term, Scott will be on supervised release for his lifetime. Scott pleaded guilty to these charges Nov. 2, 2016.

The charges arose out of an investigation that began in late 2014 when law enforcement responded to a personal ad seeking “young” sexual partners placed by Scott on Craigslist. Law enforcement agents posed as a 14-year-old boy in communicating with Scott. On Dec. 29, 2014, Scott was arrested in Fall Creek, when he traveled there to meet with what he thought was a 14-year-old boy for sexual activity.

A search warrant was executed on Scott’s residence in Centuria after his arrest. Evidence recovered from his house included approximately 20,000 images of child pornography, including 14 images and videos Scott produced in December 2012 of a 15-year-old boy who he met via Craigslist, and resulted in his indictment by a federal grand jury in November 2015.

The investigation revealed that Scott had sexually abused several minors over the course of his life, starting when he was approximately 18 years old. On April 29, 2015, Scott was sentenced to 11 years in state prison in Eau Claire County for attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, stemming from his arrest in Fall Creek. Scott’s federal sentence will run concurrent to the time he is serving for his state conviction and will give him credit for two years he has already spent in custody.

The charges against Scott were the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation; the St. Croix County, Eau Claire County, and Polk County sheriffs’ offices; and the Fall Creek and St. Croix Falls police departments.

The prosecution of the case has been handled by assistant U.S. attorneys Julie Pfluger and Diane Schlipper.