Houlton man charged with reckless endangerment

Prosecutors charged Brodrick A. Meyers, 20, with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a March 14 incident in the town of St. Joseph. He also faces misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident earlier in the month.

He was released from jail March 16 on $2,000 cash bond.

According to a criminal complaint:

St. Croix County deputies were called at 11:49 p.m. March 14 to the area of Oak Ridge Lane and 157th Avenue in the town of St. Joseph after a woman reported Meyers had blocked her in outside a car door and had a knife in his hand.

The woman, who lived with Meyers, told officers she and another man had stopped on the side of the road on her way home when Meyers approached them in his vehicle. She said Meyers became upset and ordered her to go home.

The woman said the encounter left her fearful, so, while driving past her home, she called Meyers to tell him her concerns.

She said Meyers then caught up with them in traffic and followed so closely his vehicle's headlights couldn't be seen in the rear-view mirror. Meyers attempted to run the vehicle off the road, the woman said. He eventually blocked them in and forced them to stop in traffic.

The woman said Meyers got out of his vehicle with a knife in his hand and knocked on her window with the butt of the knife. He told the male driver he was "a dead man," the complaint states.

Meyers drove off after they called 911.

The woman also told the deputy that Meyers had assaulted and threatened her with a gun on March 3 at their shared home.

The deputy went to Meyers' home and spoke with him. He at first denied leaving the house on March 14, but later admitted to having an encounter with the vehicle after the deputy inspected his phone's call log.

Meyers admitted to becoming upset after seeing the vehicle stopped on the side of the road and to tailgating it later. He denied the other allegations, including having a knife.

He acknowledged the March 3 incident, but told the deputy the gun wasn't used as a threat and, in fact, didn't work. The deputy inspected the gun and concluded it was inoperable.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 28.