This term of imprisonment will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Hang pleaded guilty to this offense Jan. 12, 2017.

Judge Conley found Hang responsible for distributing approximately 41 grams of very pure methamphetamine, but concluded that he was less culpable than a co-defendant, Pheng Vang, who will be sentenced on April 6.

Hang was on probation for two alcohol-related offenses at the time he committed the crimes in this case.

The charge against Hang was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation; West Central Drug Task Force; Dunn, Eau Claire, Chippewa, and St. Croix County sheriffs’ offices; Menomonie and Eau Claire police departments; and the La Crosse County Emergency Response Team.

The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.