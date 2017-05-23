Stabbing reported in Hudson

The incident was reported at 11:34 p.m. at 1600 Pinewood Lane No. 2. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man bleeding from an abdominal stab wound, Jensen said.

The man, who lives at the apartment complex, told police he was assaulted and stabbed in the apartment parking lot by a man wearing a white or gray hooded sweatshirt who fled the scene.

The man said he hit his attacker several times during the incident.

A suspect in the case showed up at Osceola Medical Center at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, with wounds of his own, Jensen said.

That man, a 31-year-old Proctor, Minn., man wearing a gray sweatshirt, reported to Osceola police that he'd been assaulted somewhere in St. Croix County and had stab wounds to his lower body, Jensen said.

Both men, whose names were not released, were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Jensen said the Proctor man was also expected to survive.

"We don't believe this was a random incident," Jensen said, adding that alcohol appeared to play a role in the incident.

Police have responded to the house in the past, Jensen said. Neither man involved in the incident was cooperating with the investigation, the chief said.

"As of right now, we are not sure what type of charges or who to charge," Jensen said.