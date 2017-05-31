Three arrested after simultaneous raids in New Richmond

The warrants were executed simultaneously at 6:15 a.m. at 362 N. Knowles Ave. and 731 E. Third St. It wasn’t immediately clear at which locations the arrests occurred.

The incident was conducted by New Richmond police in conjunction with agencies from St. Croix, Pierce and Polk counties. Yehlik said the St. Croix County Emergency Response Unit was deployed at both sites “due to the nature of the warrants.”

Yehlik said Green, arrested on suspicion of maintaining a drug trafficking place and marijuana possession with to deliver, could be charged Wednesday in St. Croix Croix County Circuit Court.

Alexander and Lubo were both arrested on suspicion of THC possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office will decide how to proceed with charges in that case, as well as the two others, Yehlik said.

The incident involved no injuries to officers or others, the chief noted.